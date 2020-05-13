Alaya F Beats Janhvi Kapoor & Ananya Panday; Says Didn’t Receive A Single Criticism For Her Debut
There's no denying that when a star kid makes his/her debut, the stakes are high and so are the chances of criticism. We all remember when Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday made their debuts with Dhadak and Student Of The Year 2 respectively, the trolls as well as a few critics refrained from showering 'only love and praise' on these two star kids. The duo had rather received mixed reaction from the critics as well as the audience. Alaya F, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, on the contrary, claims that she didn't receive a single criticism for her debut.
Alaya On Her Debut
While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Alaya said, "Not one criticism for my performance; it was too good to be true! So then, the hunt began for one bad review, even among the YouTube trolls."
Can You Guess The Best Compliment That Alaya Received For Her Debut?
The newbie said, "That I looked cute with a pregnant belly. It was a very real-looking, heavy prosthetic belly which gave me a backache. I was excited about getting pregnant till I realised the abs I'd taken months to acquire would be covered up."
Alaya Also Spoke About Observing Lockdown
If you follow Alaya F on her Instagram page, you must know that apart from being an actor, she's a great painter too! When asked about how is she spending time in quarantine, she said, "There was a lot of guilt associated with being unproductive. Now, there's no choice, so I'm working on my art, cleaning out cupboards, learning to play the piano and cook."
Alaya On Her Next Projects
"I'm open to Bollywood, Hollywood, South and OTT. I wanted to be a filmmaker initially and ran away from acting. Now, I want to act for as long as I can, surprise everyone with my choices," concluded Alaya.
Alaya F REVEALS She Suffered Third Degree Burn On Her Leg Before Jawaani Jaaneman Shoot Began
We would love to see more of Alaya in the Hindi film industry. What about you?