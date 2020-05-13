Alaya F Beats Janhvi Kapoor & Ananya Panday; Says Didn’t Receive A Single Criticism For Her Debut

Alaya On Her Debut

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Alaya said, "Not one criticism for my performance; it was too good to be true! So then, the hunt began for one bad review, even among the YouTube trolls."

Can You Guess The Best Compliment That Alaya Received For Her Debut?

The newbie said, "That I looked cute with a pregnant belly. It was a very real-looking, heavy prosthetic belly which gave me a backache. I was excited about getting pregnant till I realised the abs I'd taken months to acquire would be covered up."

Alaya Also Spoke About Observing Lockdown

If you follow Alaya F on her Instagram page, you must know that apart from being an actor, she's a great painter too! When asked about how is she spending time in quarantine, she said, "There was a lot of guilt associated with being unproductive. Now, there's no choice, so I'm working on my art, cleaning out cupboards, learning to play the piano and cook."

Alaya On Her Next Projects

"I'm open to Bollywood, Hollywood, South and OTT. I wanted to be a filmmaker initially and ran away from acting. Now, I want to act for as long as I can, surprise everyone with my choices," concluded Alaya.

We would love to see more of Alaya in the Hindi film industry. What about you?