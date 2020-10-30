Ananya Panday Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday Without Family And Friends, But Has No Complaints

It's a working birthday for actress Ananya Panday, who turned 22 today. Unlike every year, this year Ananya is away from her family and close friends, but the actress has no complaints. For the unversed, Ananya is currently in Goa, shooting for her upcoming film, an untitled project by Shakun Batra, which also casts Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

When an entertainment portal asked Ananya how it feels to celebrate birthday away from family, she said, "No complaints. It will be a different kind of celebration without family and friends but with the cast and crew."

While Ananya isn't much sad about celebrating her birthday without her family and friends, she's upset that she won't be there for her bestie Shanaya Kapoor's birthday, which falls on November 3.

When asked if she got a chance to meet her besties Shanaya and Suhana Khan during lockdown, she said, "No, but we stayed connected through the internet, doing workouts together in the evening on video calls and ensuring we never missed out on our weekly sessions. But I definitely do miss hugging my friends."

Ananya, who was last seen in Khaali Peeli, also spoke about being back on set after a gap of six months. Sharing her experience of shooting a film in the new normal, Ananya said, "I had not taken an off since I started Student of The Year 2 and these six months were scary and uncertain. I was afraid, I had forgotten how to face the camera. But it was smooth sailing from day one."

Well, we hope Ananya's co-stars and crew make sure that her 22nd birthday turns out to be a memorable one.

