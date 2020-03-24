    For Quick Alerts
      Anupam Kher On Coronavirus Crisis: One Small Virus Has Shown Human Beings Their Place

      In this time of global crisis caused by the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Bollywood celebrities are using their time in self isolation to reflect on the nature of life. Anupam Kher recently shared a video in which he talks about how human beings have been shown their place in the world.

      Anupam Kher: Coronavirus Has Shown Humans Their Place

      Talking about the balcony interaction he had with his friend and neighbour Anil Kapoor, the video of which was shared on social media, Anupam told Hindustan Times, "The luxury of being friends for so long is that you have a sense of humour. But this is also our way of telling the world that it's important that even though you're friends for 40 years, you need to fulfill social obligations. This social distancing today will bring the whole world together tomorrow."

      Reflecting on the crisis situation caused by COVID-19, he said, "Basically, Bhagwaan ne laath maari hai and bola hai ki, 'Behave like humans, don't become God'. It is God's way of saying 'Don't get into my area', because human beings have started thinking of themselves as Gods. But one small virus called corona has put everyone in their places... on a mass level worldwide, itni badi learning nahin ho sakti thi."

      He added, "Even in the worst situation, there's a possibility that some goodness will come out of it. This is an overhauling of the world, and I think we'll cherish nature more."

      Recently, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana took to contemplative poetry writing on the nature of things right now. In a poem titled 'Thham Jaa, Theher Jaa', the poem is about how we can make use of this time to think about our relationship with nature.

      Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 19:06 [IST]
