Anupam Kher Reveals His Mother Dulari Has Not Been Told That She Has COVID-19

Anupam Kher's Mother Has Not Been Told That She Has COVID-19

The veteran actor said that his mother has not been told about the real reason she has been admitted to the hospital. "Though we told her you have infection, you don't have COVID-19. But she understands because she is surrounded by people so she knows it," Anupam said in his video. He also revealed that she has been asking about everyone's health from the hospital.

Anupam's Mother Has Been Her Usual Spirited Self Even In The Hospital

The actor said that his mother keeps joking with his cousin on phone and asking about others. Speaking about how it is important to look after one's parents in such times.

Anupam wrote, "Random thoughts Felt like Sharing with you what I am feeling these days. Mom is trying to be her spirited self in the hospital although is not feeling hungry. Raju, Reema & Vrinda are home quarantined. Parents are so selfless. One must verbally tell them again and again that you love them. For them and for your own self!"

Earlier, Anupam Thanked All His Fans And Well-Wishers For Their Support

"Thank you, my dear friends, for your messages and blessings that you have sent in for the speedy recovery of my mother Dulari, (brother) Raju and his family. I can't respond to each of the messages on social media personally but I want to thank you all with all my heart. It is natural to feel anxious when four people of the family have been diagnosed with coronavirus but in these times I got the support of you people and that gave me some comfort and positivity," the actor said in a video message.

He Also Shared An Update About His Family's Health Condition

The actor said, "My mummy has been shifted to the isolation ward and Raju and his family is in-home quarantine. I am sure they are under the supervision of good doctors and they will recover soon."