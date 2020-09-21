Anurag Kashyap's Ex-Wife Kalki Koechlin Defends Him On #MeToo; 'You Supported Me When I Felt Unsafe'

Kalki Koechlin Says Anurag Kashyap Stood Up For Her Integrity Even After Their Divorce

Kalki wrote, "Dear Anurag, Don't let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together."

'Hang On To That Dignity, Stay Strong,' Kalki Tells Anurag

She further continued, "This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place. Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do." Kalki concluded her letter by writing, "Love from an ex wife."

Anurag And Kalki Continue To Remain Cordial Post Their Divorce

After a courtship of nearly 3 years, Anurag and Kalki had tied the knot in 2011. However, their marriage didn't last long, and the couple was finally granted divorce in 2015. Later, in an interview, Kalki revealed that she and Anurag were not on the same page, and wanted different things from life, which eventually led to their separation.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's First Wife Aarti Bajaj Also Defended Him

Anurag was married to editor Aarti Bajaj from 2003 to 2009. She too, has come out in support of Anurag in the #MeToo controversy. Aarti took to Instagram to call Payal Ghosh's allegations the ‘cheapest stunt' she has seen till date. She further revealed that she was initially infuriated but then ‘laughed so hard' at the claims.