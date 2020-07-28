Anurag Kashyap Says He Won't Launch His Daughter Aaliyah In Bollywood; 'She Has To Struggle For It'

Anurag Kashyap Talks About Launching His Daughter Aaliyah In Bollywood

The Dev D director said, "She's an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can't wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor'."

'I Don't Make Movies For Urban Kids Like Her,' Says Anurag Kashyap

He further continued, "If she wants to do it, she has to struggle for it and go and audition for it and win a role somewhere." The filmmaker said that given his area of expertise, it's unlikely that he'd be able to write a role for someone like her- an urban kid. He said, "I don't think I write movies which are so urban where she will fit in. She's an urban kid, she's not a street kid like me."

In The Same Interview, Anurag Was Also Asked If He Has Ever Favoured His Director-Brother Abhinav Kashyap

To this, he replied, "My brother does not need me. Right from the beginning of our lives and our careers, it has been very clear that we will carve our own paths. My brother thinks very differently. We have different political ideologies, we look at cinema differently."

Anurag Kashyap Reveals Why He Stays Away From His Brother's Affairs

The filmmaker revealed that his brother had asked him to "never interfere in his business" when he had expressed his displeasure on Twitter over Arbaaz Khan directing Dabangg 2.