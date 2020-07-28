    For Quick Alerts
      Anurag Kashyap Says He Won't Launch His Daughter Aaliyah In Bollywood; 'She Has To Struggle For It'

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has stirred a debate on the topic of nepotism and how outsiders are treated in the film industry. Among the many celebrities who have been voicing their opinion on the N-word, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too, has been sharing his two cents on this topic. A few days ago, he had even tweeted that "the media catering to audience's own fascination with star kids" is one of the reasons why nepotism exists in Bollywood.

      While the debate on nepotism and star kids continues to gain momentum, Anurag Kashyap recently found himself in a tough spot during an interview with NDTV, when he was asked what he would do if his daughter, Aaliyah, expressed a desire to enter the film industry.

      Anurag Kashyap Talks About Launching His Daughter Aaliyah In Bollywood

      The Dev D director said, "She's an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can't wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor'."

      'I Don't Make Movies For Urban Kids Like Her,' Says Anurag Kashyap

      He further continued, "If she wants to do it, she has to struggle for it and go and audition for it and win a role somewhere." The filmmaker said that given his area of expertise, it's unlikely that he'd be able to write a role for someone like her- an urban kid. He said, "I don't think I write movies which are so urban where she will fit in. She's an urban kid, she's not a street kid like me."

      In The Same Interview, Anurag Was Also Asked If He Has Ever Favoured His Director-Brother Abhinav Kashyap

      To this, he replied, "My brother does not need me. Right from the beginning of our lives and our careers, it has been very clear that we will carve our own paths. My brother thinks very differently. We have different political ideologies, we look at cinema differently."

      Anurag Kashyap Reveals Why He Stays Away From His Brother's Affairs

      The filmmaker revealed that his brother had asked him to "never interfere in his business" when he had expressed his displeasure on Twitter over Arbaaz Khan directing Dabangg 2.

      ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap Points At Nepotism By Media And Audience Using Taimur And Tiger Shroff's Example

      ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Tried To Patch Up Kangana Ranaut And Taapsee Pannu

