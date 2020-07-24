    For Quick Alerts
      Anurag Kashyap Points At Nepotism By Media And Audience Using Taimur And Tiger Shroff’s Example

      Debates on nepotism are in full swing between celebrities, fans and the media. Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap argued the point that one of the reasons nepotism exists in Bollywood, is because of the media catering to audience's own fascination with star kids which creates a celebrity culture around the latter.

      Anurag Points At Nepotism By Media And Audience

      Sharing a media story which was about 'celeb spotting' Taimur Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff, both star kids, Anurag wrote, "This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn't it nepotism by you the audience too??"

      The story carried pictures of Taimur, who is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff, the son of Ayesha Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

      Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff got defensive about Anurag taking the example of the former, and wrote how Tiger was in the industry solely out of his own hard work. "Yo! Don't involve my kid in this!! he's here on his own hard work entirely," she replied.

      Sharing his own opinion on nepotism, Tiger had earlier admitted that star kids get noticed easily, but they also have to work extra hard to prove themselves in their own right, because of the legacy they carry. He also stated that he had created his own identity, despite being Jackie's son.

      Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 20:20 [IST]
