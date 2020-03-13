Ayushmann Khurrana And Anubhav Sinha To Collaborate In Action-Thriller After Article 15

After a successful first time collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and director Anubhav Sinha in Article 15, the two are all set to work together in another film. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Anubhav and Ayushmann's next film will be an action-thriller.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15," (sic).

Article 15 was one of the first mainstream Bollywood films to directly address the issue of caste system. The film won much critical acclaim, and it went on to win three Filmfare awards; critics award for best film and best actor, and best story.

Anubhav's last directorial was Thappad, a film challenging the acceptance of even the mildest form of domestic violence. The film starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead, with Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra and others as supporting cast. Anubhav and Taapsee were showered with appreciation by critics and audiences alike.

On the other hand, Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. His next film is Gulabo Sitabo, in which he will star opposite Amitabh Bachchan. It is being directed by Shoojit Sircar.

