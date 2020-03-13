    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ayushmann Khurrana And Anubhav Sinha To Collaborate In Action-Thriller After Article 15

      By
      |

      After a successful first time collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and director Anubhav Sinha in Article 15, the two are all set to work together in another film. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Anubhav and Ayushmann's next film will be an action-thriller.

      Ayushmann And Anubhav Sinha To Collaborate Again

      Taran Adarsh wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15," (sic).

      Article 15 was one of the first mainstream Bollywood films to directly address the issue of caste system. The film won much critical acclaim, and it went on to win three Filmfare awards; critics award for best film and best actor, and best story.

      Anubhav's last directorial was Thappad, a film challenging the acceptance of even the mildest form of domestic violence. The film starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead, with Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra and others as supporting cast. Anubhav and Taapsee were showered with appreciation by critics and audiences alike.

      On the other hand, Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. His next film is Gulabo Sitabo, in which he will star opposite Amitabh Bachchan. It is being directed by Shoojit Sircar.

      ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Pens An Emotional Note After Winning Filmfare Award For Article 15

      ALSO READ: Anubhav Sinha Says He Had To Make Compromises In Article 15 To Make It More Palatable

      Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 23:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X