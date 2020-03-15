    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      BB Ki Vines Fame Bhuvan Bam Stars Shooting For His First Feature Film Titled Dhindora

      By
      |

      Internet sensation Bhuvan Bam is all set to debut on the big screen. The BB Ki Vines entertainer who enjoys a massive fan following for his hilarious skits has commenced shooting for his first film. The young actor has already starred in a number of big brand commercials and is also known for having interviewed giants from the industry such as Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

      Bhuvan shared the happy news of starring and producing his own feature film with his fans on social media. He posted a picture of himself from the sets of his maiden big-screen venture and wrote, “Starting a new chapter of my life. Never imagined that one tiny idea will lead to this. Our baby characters are forming a universe of their own. Har jagah 'Dhindora’ peet do! Shoot begins today.” (sic)

      Bhuvan Bam

      In a recent conversation with noted film critic Anupama Chopra, Bhuvan had opened up about his Bollywood aspiration and how his ultimate goal is to make films. The 26-year-old said, “I want to be an all-rounder. I want to act. And I love writing. The ultimate aim is Bollywood. YouTube is a thing but Bollywood penetrates every kind of audience. Guys at every nook and corner watch Bollywood.”

      Going by the picture in his film announcement tweet, it seems like Bhuvan’s film, Dhindora will be an extension of his many famous characters. For the uninitiated, Bhuvan is the first Indian Youtube personality to have amassed over 10 million whilst entertaining his audiences with his sarcastic take on comedy and mimicking real-life situations.

      ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar On Playing 'Sanyogita’ In Prithviraj: It Is A Dream Role For Me

      ALSO READ: Paras-Mahira's Baarish Music Video Is Better Than Asim-Jacqueline's Mere Angne Mein

      Read more about: bb ki vines bhuvan bam dhindora
      Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 12:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X