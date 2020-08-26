Bipasha Basu's Former Secretary Jatin Rajguru Passes Away; Actress Mourns His Demise

2020 brings one more heartbreaking news for Bollywood. One-time star secretary Jatin Rajguru passed away today (August 26, 2020) due to cancer. He handled the work of actors like Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Divya Bharti, Tabu, Aishwarya Rai, Aftab Shivdasani, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu and Ameesha Patel over a period of time.

Actress Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram page to mourn her former manager's demise with an emotional post. The actress wrote, "RIP #jatinrajguru 🙏 Jatin ji was my first manager right in the beginning of my journey as an actor. Very soon he became my family. He was such a source of strength to me always. We had different ways of looking at things but still we always worked as a solid team together. Today I feel sometimes we all take life for granted. We think it's for forever."

She further continued in her post, "Last few weeks I have been remembering him so fondly and talking about him in all my interviews too... about my growth as an actor with his constant care ... sweet funny old stories. Wish I stayed more connected instead of the rare messages to each other only on occasions. Fondly remembering this gem of a person in my life... Jatin ji you will always be remembered fondly . Thank you . RIP 🙏May god give strength to the family 🙏."

We offer our heartfelt condolences to Jatin Rajguru's family.