Cinema Halls To Reopen From October 15 With 50 Percent Capacity, Abhishek Bachchan Hails The Move!

The Ministry of Home Affairs, under the new set of guidelines for Unlock 5.0 has stated that cinemas, theatres, multiplexes will be allowed to resume operations with up to 50 per cent seating capacity from October 15, 2020. The MHA will be issuing an SOP concerning the same very soon.

An ecstatic Abhishek Bachchan was quick to share the news on his Twitter account and wrote, “The best news of the week!!!! 😁🕺🏽” Check out the post below:

The best news of the week!!!! 😁🕺🏽 https://t.co/ysKoB5RMs0 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also issued fresh guidelines stating that the theatres in the state will remain closed until October 31. Also, the Tamil Nadu government has also decided not to open cinema halls until the end of October.

It must be recollected that cinema halls across the country have remained closed since March to curb the spread of COVID-19. Some of the last few Bollywood films to get a theatrical release were Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium. And due to the unending wait, a number of big movies such as Sadak 2, Gulabo Sitabo and Khaali Peeli went ahead and opted for an OTT release.

Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by I&B Ministry: Government of India https://t.co/1bLAo4NRmE — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Cinema Halls To Reopen In West Bengal From October 1, Says CM Mamata Banerjee

ALSO READ: Prasad IMAX’s Employee Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Due To Financial Burden