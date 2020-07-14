8 Years of Cocktail: Diana Penty Says ‘Deepika Went Out Of Her Way To Make Me Feel Included’

Yesterday (July 13, 2020), Homi Adajania's Cocktail turned eight. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Diana Penty, who left an impressive impact on the audiences with her act in the film. Interestingly, Cocktail will always be a special film not only for Diana, but for Deepika Padukone too. It's known to all how after the release of Cocktail, Deepika achieved news heights of success and fame. Deepika's brilliant act in the film was not only praised by the critics, but by the audiences too. In fact, Veronica is one of the most iconic on-screen characters of Deepika.

To make Cocktail's eight-year anniversary special, Diana penned a heartfelt note for Deepika's personal website, wherein she sang praises of the actress for her warm gesture.

Diana wrote, "Deepika Padukone was one of my firsts. As my first co-actor in my first ever film, she made quite an impact, allaying my fears and giving me a memorable initiation into a world I had no clue about. It's important to remember that I was young, a professional model, who was suddenly plunged into a new universe that was filled with so many unknowns. Deepika had many films under her belt by then, a rising star and yet she was so warm, with a smile that always made you feel welcome and part of the crew."

Diana also recalled shooting for Cocktail and revealed how Deepika went out of her way to make her co-star feel comfortable on the set.

Diana added, "I remember on one of the very first days of shoot, which was in London, I was sitting alone in my hotel room when I received a message from Deepika asking me to join her for dinner. When I met her later that evening, I realized that Saif, Homi, Dinoo and a few others were there... she went out of her way to make me feel included. We soon became 2 DP's in the same pod! I learnt from her too - always the consummate professional, Deepika's discipline was exemplary."

She further wrote that Deepika was never late for shoot and irrespective of the shoot schedule, she always found a way to make it to the gym.

"I also remember watching in jaw dropping awe, how she transformed herself into Veronica, a character that was not anything like her personally. I truly was blown away," added Diana.

"I am still blown away when I see her transform into the many memorable characters she has created on screen and just how brave she has been both personally and professionally. Her smile still remains just as warm and to me she will always be the Veronica to my Meera," concluded Diana.

It's indeed heartwarming to see how Diana is in awe of her first co-star.