    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Diana Penty Cast Opposite Shahid Kapoor In Ali Abbas Zafar's Film: Report

      By
      |

      Shahid Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of his yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film touted to be an adaptation of the French film, marks the actor-director duo's first collaboration. While it is known that Shahid plays the leading man, the makers had kept the name of the film's heroine under wraps. But, not anymore!

      diana-penty-shahid-kapoor

      As per a report in Pinkvilla, Diana Penty has been cast opposite Shahid in this movie. The news portal quoted a source as saying, "Diana has a very strong role in the film, and was extremely happy to be a part of the project. Meanwhile, they have completed shooting for the film, and Ali has got busy with its post-production now."

      Diana Penty Says Film Industry Has Made Her Learn Patience All Over Again; 'What's Important Is To Keep Faith'Diana Penty Says Film Industry Has Made Her Learn Patience All Over Again; 'What's Important Is To Keep Faith'

      Earlier, Ali Abbas Zafar had announced this film's wrap by posting an image of a stunt sequence from the film and captioned it as, "Action has always been one of my favourite genres and the thrill of making action movies on set is even a greater experience. Film Wrap, Thank you @shahidkapoor and entire team for making these last 6 months super fun."

      8 Years of Cocktail: Diana Penty Says 'Deepika Went Out Of Her Way To Make Me Feel Included'8 Years of Cocktail: Diana Penty Says 'Deepika Went Out Of Her Way To Make Me Feel Included'

      Coming back to Diana, besides this Shahid Kapoor-starrer, she recently signed Raj Mehta's upcoming film Selfiee which also stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha in leading roles. The film is a Hindi remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu's 2019 Malayalam film Driving License.

      Diana recently starred in Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam mystery-thriller Salute. The film is currently streaming on Sony Liv.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 15:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 24, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X