Diana Penty Cast Opposite Shahid Kapoor In Ali Abbas Zafar's Film: Report

Shahid Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of his yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film touted to be an adaptation of the French film, marks the actor-director duo's first collaboration. While it is known that Shahid plays the leading man, the makers had kept the name of the film's heroine under wraps. But, not anymore!

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Diana Penty has been cast opposite Shahid in this movie. The news portal quoted a source as saying, "Diana has a very strong role in the film, and was extremely happy to be a part of the project. Meanwhile, they have completed shooting for the film, and Ali has got busy with its post-production now."

Earlier, Ali Abbas Zafar had announced this film's wrap by posting an image of a stunt sequence from the film and captioned it as, "Action has always been one of my favourite genres and the thrill of making action movies on set is even a greater experience. Film Wrap, Thank you @shahidkapoor and entire team for making these last 6 months super fun."

Coming back to Diana, besides this Shahid Kapoor-starrer, she recently signed Raj Mehta's upcoming film Selfiee which also stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha in leading roles. The film is a Hindi remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu's 2019 Malayalam film Driving License.

Diana recently starred in Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam mystery-thriller Salute. The film is currently streaming on Sony Liv.