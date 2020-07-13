8 Years Of Cocktail: When Deepika Padukone Revealed Why She Didn't Take Up Diana Penty's Role

Today (July 13, 2020), one of the most promising films of Deepika Padukone, Cocktail, turns 8. We clearly remember Deepika mentioning in many interviews that she understood cinema properly after the release of Cocktail, as the film has helped her a lot in exploring her acting arena. While we celebrate 8 years of Deepika's iconic character 'Veronica', we bring to you an old interview of the actress, wherein she had revealed why she didn't want to play Meera (Diana Penty's character) in the film.

Deepika had told a tabloid, "I would never have taken up the film if it had any resemblance to Love Aaj Kal's Meera. That's precisely why I didn't take up Diana Penty's role. Playing Veronica out of the two friends was more challenging."

Speaking more about her character Veronica, Deepika had said, "When I took on the role, I knew I had to play this role with a lot of confidence. I had to look uninhibited, yet not over-the-top. I wanted Veronica to look like an extension of myself. Believe me, she's a loud, free-spirited character and it would have been easy to over-act. I did not want to get carried away."

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail also marked the third collaboration of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika on the silver screen after Love Aaj Kal and Aarakshan.

In the same interview, when Deepika was asked how it was to work with Saif, she had said, "Creating chemistry with Saif is never tough. We have worked in two films together and in theory we should have been bored at seeing each other. Strangely, that hasn't happened to us. It's like working with the same set of technicians for more than one project, the relationship just improves. We feel the same. Also, I have always felt that chemistry we share is an intangible feeling. Either you have it or you don't."

Cheers to Veronica aka Deepika Padukone! May she bring more iconic characters to the table.