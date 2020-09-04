Dilip Kumar's Wife Saira Banu Reveals The Actor Hasn't Been Informed Of His Brothers' Deaths

Saira Banu Says The Family Does Not Want To Disclose The Disturbing News To Him

She was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "To tell you the truth, Dilip saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him."

Dilip Kumar Was Not Even Informed About Amitabh Bachchan's COVID-19 Diagnosis

"We didn't even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted COVID-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital; he's very fond of Amitabh," she continued while speaking to the tabloid.

'Never Witnessed Such A Catastrophe Before,' Says Saira Banu

Saira Banu told the leading daily, "It is so terrible to lose both of them, almost together. We also lost a friend a few days back, again due to COVID-19; she was just 51 and full of life. COVID-19 is definitely some punishment being meted out by God. Never witnessed such a catastrophe before. The world over has erred and is paying a price. Let us now pray to God to forgive us."