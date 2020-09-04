Dilip Kumar's Wife Saira Banu Reveals The Actor Hasn't Been Informed Of His Brothers' Deaths
Recently, veteran actor Dilip Kumar lost both his siblings, Ehsan and Aslam Khan to the Novel Coronavirus. Both of them were admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after they complained of breathlessness, and were found to be COVID-19 positive.
While Aslam Khan passed away on August 21, Ehsan breathed his last on September 2. Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar has not been informed about their deaths yet. Recently while speaking to Times of India, the veteran actor's wife Saira Banu spoke about it.
Saira Banu Says The Family Does Not Want To Disclose The Disturbing News To Him
She was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "To tell you the truth, Dilip saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him."
Dilip Kumar Was Not Even Informed About Amitabh Bachchan's COVID-19 Diagnosis
"We didn't even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted COVID-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital; he's very fond of Amitabh," she continued while speaking to the tabloid.
'Never Witnessed Such A Catastrophe Before,' Says Saira Banu
Saira Banu told the leading daily, "It is so terrible to lose both of them, almost together. We also lost a friend a few days back, again due to COVID-19; she was just 51 and full of life. COVID-19 is definitely some punishment being meted out by God. Never witnessed such a catastrophe before. The world over has erred and is paying a price. Let us now pray to God to forgive us."
Earlier, in March, Dilip Kumar had taken to his Twitter page to inform his fans that he and his wife Saira Banu were under "complete isolation" and quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
