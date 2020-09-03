Dilip Kumar's Brother Ehsan Khan Passes Away Due To COVID-19 In Mumbai

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brother Ehsan Khan passed away on Wednesday at 11 pm. (September 02, 2020) at the age of 90. He had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks and was admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

This comes closely after Dilip Kumar's youngest brother Aslam Khan’s passing away on August 24 due to COVID-19 as well.

For the unversed, the veteran actor’s younger siblings had complained of breathlessness and were hospitalised for further treatment. Later, they both had tested COVID positive and were kept at the Coronavirus ward of the hospital.

Dr Jalil Parkar confirmed the passing away of Ehsan Khan whilst fighting against coronavirus in Lilavati hospital. He also is said to have had comorbidities like IHD, hypertension and Alzheimer’s. Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui too confirmed the news on Twitter.

