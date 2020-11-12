Drugs Case: Arjun Rampal Summoned By NCB On November 13; Gabriella Demetriades Quizzed For 6 Hours

Actor Arjun Rampal has been asked to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday (November 13, 2020) for questioning in connection with the drugs-related probe in Bollywood.

On the other hand, Arjun's partner Gabriella Demetriades was probed by NCB for six hours on Wednesday (November 11, 2020). The model has been called in for a second round of questioning today.

Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB, was quoted as saying by The Times of India, "Gabriella has been called again as the investigation is still not complete. We have now told Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB on Friday."

On November 9, the NCB had conducted raids at Arjun Rampal's residence and office premises in Andheri, Khar and Bandra. Reportedly, a few electronic gadgets were seized, and the agency issued summons to Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades.

Last month, the NCB arrested Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades, for allegedly being in touch with the drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and others arrested in the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Meanwhile, the NCB had also conducted a raid at filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's house, post which his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested. She was later granted bail by the Mumbai Court on November 10.

