Farida Jalal Says Her Potential As An Actor Hasn’t Been Tapped Into; ‘It’s Disheartening’

Veteran actor Farida Jalal feels she got typecast in the roles of mother and grandmother very early on in her career and is disheartened by not being cast in varied roles like her male counterparts. She says that her potential is yet to be tapped and has much more to offer before she stops acting.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Farida said, "I have much more to give, much more to do before I say goodbye. My potential is yet to be tapped. People should think beyond stereotyping me in similar characters. It's disheartening and painful that they can't think beyond certain roles for me."

She continued, "I see my male counterparts portraying a varied characters in different languages, Indian and international films. Be it the kind of roles (late) Om Puri did or what Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, and Amitabh Bachchan have been doing. They're playing villains, comedians, lawyers, doctors... then why aren't such roles written for female actors? I do get jealous at times."

In recent times, Farida has also appeared on web shows like Love Shots (2016) and Mehram (2019), and is keen to explore more of this space, alongside cinema and TV.

However, Farida says she totally loves the Hindi Film Industry and owes whatever she is today to the industry. She is not pleased with the bad mouthing of the industry, that has been going on, by some of its members, and opined that the industry is one of the safest places she has known, having been a witness to the outside world also.

"Everywhere something or the other is happening, so stop blaming and saying all these bad things about Bollywood," she said.

Farida was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, debutant Alaya F, and others. The film was directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani.

