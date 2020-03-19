From Twinkle Khanna To Karan Johar, B-Town Celebs Vow To Follow Janta Curfew Requested By PM Modi

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the gravity of the situation we are facing with regard to the Coronavirus pandemic. While delivering supportive words, the PM also appealed to the citizens to observe Janta Curfew on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM.

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar and others vowed to follow the Janta curfew and appreciated the steps being taken by the nation to combat COVID-19.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to write, "Fellow Indians, Namaskar A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew."

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Thank You @narendramodi ji for such a reassuring speech. Let's all pledge to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March, express appreciation for 5 mins at 5 pm for all those who are working day & night for our safety. Stay home to stay safe & take all the necessary precautions!"

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let's all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing"

Twinkle Khanna, who is generally critical of the PM's policies, wrote, "Have written against many govt moves but this was a speech by the PM that http://delivered.It staves of panic without undermining the gravity of the situation.Applauding those providing essential services will also make us feel more united during this pandemic. #jantacurfew"

Diana Penty wrote, "Sunday, March 22nd, #JantaCurfew. Let us all co-operate and adhere to this. We are all responsible for our health and safety."

Varun Dhawan tweeted, "I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let's follow our prime ministers appeal. #BeSafe."

Karan Johar wrote, "Imp initiative by our Honorable PM @narendramodi with #jantacurfew Self-inflicted Quarantine and Staying at HOME on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM is a measured and sensible way to protect from this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situatn."

(All social media posts are unedited.)