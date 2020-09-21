Gulshan Devaiah Feels Kangana Ranaut’s Statements Are ‘Insincere’

Many celebrities have slammed Kangana Ranaut in the past few months for being unabashedly opportunistic by resorting to bullying others and playing the victim card. Sharing his opinion on Kangana's numerous controversial statements in recent times, Gulshan Devaiah said that he finds a lot of it 'insincere'.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Gulshan said about Kangana, "I don't want to engage with her about anything but all that I will say is a lot of things that she is saying insincere and a lot of voice that are affiliated to her school of thought are also insincere to me. But aap politics karenge aur doosre nahi karenge iska koi matlab nahi hai (But you'll do politics and others shouldn't; that doesn't make sense)."

On people who are calling out the Hindi film industry by slinging mud, he said, "They may have faith in what they are doing and they may say that this is a righteous fight but I think it is insincere. It is an insincere fight disguised as a righteous fight. There are other hidden motives and agendas over here. It has now become really confusing as to what happened, it started with nepotism, then murder, then drugs then Maharashtra Police and then Shiv Sena... the narratives keeps changing."

Gulshan was happy that many took the stand to defend the film industry in these times. "We are a part of a fraternity and it is not like a family or anything it is a workplace, we are professionally related to each other. There are a lot of things that are bad in this industry and there are a lot of things that are not what they say also. I think we have to stand together not because we are like a big mafia but we stand together with respect and dignity. People speaking up is important," he said.

Talking about work, Gulshan was last seen in the horror anthology film, Ghost Stories, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

