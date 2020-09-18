Kangana Ranaut Deletes Tweets, Blocks Journalist After Being Condemned For Threatening Him

Recently, journalist Kamlesh Sutar revealed a factual error in one of Kangana Ranaut's statements which claimed that she was 'forced' to vote for Shiv Sena when she actually wanted to vote for BJP, because of an alliance that the two parties had formed.

Kamlesh busted Kangana's false claim by pointing out that she did have the option to vote for a BJP candidate.

Kangana challenged Sutar by saying that she was talking about Lok Sabha elections and Sutar was 'deliberately' talking about Vidhansabha elections. "What a fool, claims to be a journalist but openly spreading lies.... deserves to be dragged to the court..." she tweeted.

This too was busted by Sutar who responded, "With due respect,even if you are talking about Loksabha elections, you voted in Khar (BPM School as you mentioned in your earlier tweet) it is still part of Mumbai North Central constituency from where @poonam_mahajan of the BJP -Shivsena alliance was the candidate."

Instead of conceding, Kangana put up a show of defence by saying that the journalist was spreading misinformation and trolling her, and intimidated Sutar by saying that his 'lies' will cost him a lot as he will end up in jail for it.

"You are wrong don't spread misinformation I will send you a legal notice you will have to prove this in court, this trolling will cost you a lot you will end up in jail for your naughty lies," she tweeted.

Sutar replied, "And @KanganaTeam ji, I'm Journalist not a troll. So pls do not try to intimidate a Journalist with 'this will cost you a lot' type threat ! Good Night !"

Kangana has now deleted all her threatening tweets and blocked Sutar.

So here is the latest update . @KanganaTeam has deleted all the 'threatening' tweets and has blocked me !!



I stand by my story ! Long live Democracy !!



Thank you all for the support !! #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/gWOjm5148d — Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) September 18, 2020

Condemning Kangana's threat to a journalist who was only fact checking her claims, Mumbai Press Club tweeted, "The Mumbai Press Club takes serious cognisance and condemns the threat by @kanganateam against journalist/Club member @kamleshsutar . Celebrities, Politicians & their workers, pls do not intimidate journalists. @MumbaiPressClub strongly backs the fraternity."

The Mumbai Press Club takes serious cognisance and condemns the threat by @kanganateam against journalist/Club member @kamleshsutar. Celebrities, Politicians & their workers, pls do not intimidate journalists. @MumbaiPressClub strongly backs the fraternity. pic.twitter.com/T6Xf1kPWED — Mumbai Press Club (@mumbaipressclub) September 18, 2020

TV Journalists Association, Maharashtra, also wrote a strong tweet of condemnation which read, "TVJA condemns actress #KanganaRanaut 's threat to TV journalist @kamleshsutar for doing a fact check on the actress' claims. We stand by Kamlesh. This is an attack on freedom of press. @CMOMaharashtra @AnilDeshmukhNCP @AUThackeray @vinodjagdale80 @mumbaipressclub."

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Says She Thinks About Suicide; Kangana Ranaut Continues To Mock, Calls Her Vulture

Recently, after blocking Kubbra Sait and Farah Khan Ali on Twitter, Kangana had said that if one does not have anything rational to say to her, then those accounts would be blocked.

"I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective,if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked,what is your USE anywhere in the world?" she had tweeted.

Does fact-checking and addressing the spread of misinformation not fall under the purview of rationality for Kangana?

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Once Said She Was A Drug Addict, Now Says She'll Leave Mumbai If Drug Links Are Found

The Manikarnika actress only continued to cry wolf. "Group of hyenas alreday salivating. I voted with my family and staff they all agree with me we had to reluctantly vote for Shiv Sena, getting details and suppose it is some confusion which we arnt aware of, does not make me a liar. Vultures getting excited for no reason...," read her latest tweet.

Group of hyenas alreday salivating. I voted with my family and staff they all agree with me we had to reluctantly vote for Shiv Sena, getting details and suppose it is some confusion which we arnt aware of, does not make me a liar. Vultures getting excited for no reason... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 18, 2020

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Gets Voted By Netizens To Feature On Mumbai's 'Walk Of Shame'