Hema Malini On Dharmendra: I Didn't Get Enough Time To Spend With Him Since Marriage
The 'Dream Girl' of Indian cinema Hema Malini broke a million hearts when she tied the knot with superstar Dharmendra in August, 1979. The latter was already married to Prakash Kaur. Recently, while speaking with an entertainment portal, Hema opened up about her married life with Dharmendra.
The veteran actress said that though she and Dharmendra did not get a lot of time together after marriage, she never cribbed about it. Instead, she treated whatever time they got together as 'precious'.
Hema Malini On If There's Anything In Her Life That She Wants To Change
Hema Malini told Spotboye, "I don't think I want to change anything. I didn't get enough time to spend with Dharam ji since marriage. But that's okay. Whatever time we have together is precious. And I make it a point not to crib. Yeh kyon nahin kiya, woh kyon nahin kiya (Why did you not do this or that)...Why are you late?... I don't squander my time with my loved ones complaining."
Last year, while speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Hema was quoted as saying, "The minute I saw Dharam ji, I knew he was the man for me. I wanted to spend my life with him. I also wanted to make sure that the marriage hurt nobody. His first wife and children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him, but I never took him away from his first family."
Hema Malini On Being India's First And Only Female Superstar
"Was I a female superstar? I don't know! I never got a chance to assess my career, what I was, how successful I was, was I getting paid more than my colleagues. These things never mattered. My mother looked after my career while I just worked and worked, ek studio se doosre studio. Many of my birthdays were celebrated on studio sets. Did I mind it? I don't know. I just remember cutting so many of my cakes on the sets surrounded by co-stars and team," the veteran actress told the portal.
Meanwhile, Hema Malini Celebrated Her 72nd Birthday On Friday
Her actress-daughter Esha Deol wished her with a sweet Instagram post that read, "Happy birthday mamma . God bless you, stay happy & healthy. Love u my super woman , my tinkerbell ... my beautiful mother! @dreamgirlhemamalini."
ALSO READ: Hema Malini Agrees With Jaya Bachchan's Speech; Says 'You Cannot Tarnish The Image Of Bollywood'
ALSO READ: 'Dharmendra Didn't Like Esha Deol Dancing Or Making Her Bollywood Debut': Hema Malini