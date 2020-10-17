Hema Malini On Dharmendra: I Didn't Get Enough Time To Spend With Him Since Marriage

Hema Malini On If There's Anything In Her Life That She Wants To Change

Hema Malini told Spotboye, "I don't think I want to change anything. I didn't get enough time to spend with Dharam ji since marriage. But that's okay. Whatever time we have together is precious. And I make it a point not to crib. Yeh kyon nahin kiya, woh kyon nahin kiya (Why did you not do this or that)...Why are you late?... I don't squander my time with my loved ones complaining."

Last year, while speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Hema was quoted as saying, "The minute I saw Dharam ji, I knew he was the man for me. I wanted to spend my life with him. I also wanted to make sure that the marriage hurt nobody. His first wife and children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him, but I never took him away from his first family."

Hema Malini On Being India's First And Only Female Superstar

"Was I a female superstar? I don't know! I never got a chance to assess my career, what I was, how successful I was, was I getting paid more than my colleagues. These things never mattered. My mother looked after my career while I just worked and worked, ek studio se doosre studio. Many of my birthdays were celebrated on studio sets. Did I mind it? I don't know. I just remember cutting so many of my cakes on the sets surrounded by co-stars and team," the veteran actress told the portal.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini Celebrated Her 72nd Birthday On Friday

Her actress-daughter Esha Deol wished her with a sweet Instagram post that read, "Happy birthday mamma . God bless you, stay happy & healthy. Love u my super woman , my tinkerbell ... my beautiful mother! @dreamgirlhemamalini."