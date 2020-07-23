Here's Why Manisha Koirala Is Not Fretting Over The Ongoing Pandemic!

While the entire nation is sick worried about the ongoing Novel Coronavirus pandemic, actress Manisha Koirala has a different take on the same. In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, the Gupt actress said that she has faced a worse storm in her life hence, this seems easy to her.

"I've faced a worse storm in my life. In comparison this seems easy. I am calm. I am meditating. I am doing yoga. I am spending time with my plants. I am connecting with nature. After years we can hear birds chirping in Mumbai. I am spending time with my parents. I've never felt so calm and at peace before," said Koirala while speaking to Bollywood Hungama.

The actress also shared that she's happy in her own company and is not seeking any relationship at this point of time. "In recent years, after my illness I'm happy to be on my own. This is a time when I am really getting to know myself," added Manisha.

For the unversed, in 2012 Manisha was diagnosed with last stage ovarian cancer. After being fully recovered from the disease, she is now inspiring people with her story about how she defeated cancer.

Earlier, while speaking to a leading daily, Manisha had recalled her treatment days in New York and said those days were more difficult for her than the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

She had said, "During my treatment days in New York, I was basically locked up in my apartment for six long months. Looking back, that was thousand times worse than this for me. (Right now) Even if we're locked up for a total of two months, it at least gives us hope that things will get better if we follow all instructions. I understand that we're tense and bored, but I think we should also understand the gravity of the situation and take inspiration for our past experiences or from what we see around us."