Huma Qureshi On Coronavirus Pandemic: The World Has Seen So Much In These Five Months

The year 2020 has been an intense one for the whole world so far. Actress Huma Qureshi muses about how much has happened in the world in the span of five months, with regard to the Coronavirus pandemic and the passing of the Hindi film industry's two great legends, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. She feels that the only way to fight the crisis in the world is to come out of it one step at the time.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Huma Qureshi said, "This lockdown has taught us to appreciate the time we have to ourselves and do the things we never had the time to do. This pandemic has reminded us that not everyone has the luxury to stay at home, and we have to be mindful and try helping in whatever way possible."

Although she misses work, she is grateful to be safe and is making full use of her time in isolation."I love my work and I miss it. But I am safe and have taken this time to maintain social distancing, reflect, write, learn and be positive," she said.

She added, "The world has seen so much so quickly in these five months. The only way is to fight this together and come out of it one step at a time. It saddened my heart when I heard that the two great legends of this industry (Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan) were no more. It is never going to be the same again. It is my honour to have known them."

Huma has been spending time in quarantine with her brother Saqib Saleem, and experimenting in her kitchen.

