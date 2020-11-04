Imran Khan’s Estranged Wife Avantika Shares Note On Self Worth

Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika took to her social media handle to share a cryptic post, about self worth not being defined by another person's inability to love you. The post talks about hope to love oneself better, remind oneself of who they are and connect with how worthy one is.

Avantika shared a long motivational quote and wrote, "Just when I needed this @ayeshadevitre sends this to me this morning. Only gratitude to the universe for the people that got my back. Love you."

The quote read, "Above all else, I hope you give yourself permission to believe that you are not defined by a person's inability to love you, or by a person's inability to choose you. I hope you do not abandon who you are even though they did. I hope you do not neglect or question yourself even though they did. I hope you remember to love yourself better than they could, I hope you learn how to give yourself that kind of strength. I hope you remind yourself that you are rare, that you hold value here. I hope seasons of being misunderstood, of being unappreciated, do not cause you to see yourself through the eyes of those who could not celebrate you or support you. Above all else, I hope you connect with just how worthy you have always been. I hope you give yourself permission to be all that you are."

Meanwhile, Avantika and Imran tied the knot in 2011 after having known each other for years. The two have a daughter named Imara. Reports of a rift in their marriage surfaced in 2019, however, neither of the two has commented on it. Avantika's mother had rubbished the reports while speaking to In.com. She had said that divorce was not on the cards and the differences between the two would get sorted out in time.

Talking about work, Imran was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, starring alongside Kangana Ranaut.

