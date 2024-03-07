Who Is Lekha Washington? Imran Khan's Girlfriend Confirmed By The Actor In A Recent Interview

Imran
Khan's
Girlfriend
Lekha
Washington:
Imran
Khan,
previously
speculated
to
be
in
a
relationship
with
Lekha
Washington,
recently
confirmed
their
relationship
in
an
interview
with
Vogue.
Imran
Khan
stated,
"The
speculation
that
I'm
romantically
involved
with
Lekha
Washington
is
true.
I'm
divorced
and
have
been
separated
since
February
2019." Notably,
Khan
was
previously
married
to
Avantika
Malik,
with
whom
he
shares
a
daughter,
Imara.
Addressing
the
narrative
surrounding
Lekha
as
a
"homewrecker,"
Khan
expressed
his
frustration,
stating,
"There's
this
narrative
of
Lekha
being
a
homewrecker,
which
infuriates
me
because
not
only
is
it
misogynistic,
but
it
also
takes
away
my
agency
as
an
individual."
Imran
further
stated,
discussing
his
closeness
with
Lekha
and
the
development
of
their
relationship,
'Lekha
and
I
grew
close
during
the
lockdown,
a
year
and
a
half
after
I
had
been
separated
from
Avantika
and
almost
a
year
after
she
had
separated
from
her
partner,
not
husband
as
it
has
been
widely
reported.
Who
Is
Lekha
Washington?
Lekha
Washington,
an
Indian
actress,
artist,
and
product
designer,
has
primarily
featured
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
films.
Initially
acclaimed
as
a
sculptor
in
2002,
she
later
gained
recognition
as
a
theater
actress
in
Chennai-based
stage
productions.
Following
her
stint
as
a
video
jockey
with
SS
Music,
Washington
rose
to
prominence
with
her
role
as
an
independent
estranged
sister
in
"Jayamkondaan"
(2008).
Subsequently,
she
appeared
in
various
films
including
the
multi-starrer
"Vedam" and
the
comedy
"Va."
Currently,
Lekha
Washington
owns
and
operates
Ajji,
a
product
design
company.
Recently,
she
unveiled
her
inaugural
line
of
products
at
the
Pallate
store
in
Mumbai.
At
present,
she
has
two
patents
attributed
to
her
for
the
products
she
has
developed.
Lekha
has
also
ventured
into
sculpting,
earning
acclaim
from
The
Hindu
in
January
2002
for
her
debut
exhibition,
Exhibition
A.
Additionally,
she
exhibited
her
work
in
New
Delhi
in
January
2011.