Ira Khan Takes a Break For Self-Care, Takes a Dip In The Pool And Enjoys A Book In Bathtub

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, recently opened up about her mental health. The star kid revealed that she has decided to take some time off for self-care and shared two pictures from her recent Lonavala getaway. Ira earlier this year, made her directorial debut with the play Euripides' Medea and wanted a break before returning to work.

Ira in the picture, can be seen donning a yellow and Black Bikini, it also shows her sun, moon and star tattoo on her forearm. She captioned the post as "I have a lot to do. In terms of social media commitments and non-time-bound-but-the-sooner-the-better commitments. But sometimes you need a break. For yourself. And first you need to fulfill your commitments to yourself. And now I'm back to work. Thanks for waiting,"

After being surrounded by trees and chilling in the pool, Ira spends her time lazying around in a bathtub with a book in her hand and enjoying an unobstructed view of the hills. Take a look:

Notably, Ira has moved into a new house to stay all by herself, and she also shared pictures of her new place on Instagram. "Look at my new home," and added the hashtags, "#movingout, #myspace, #firsttime, #newbeginnings, #milestone, #cantwait, #lettheadultingbegin and #manvshouse."

While talking about her experience with depression, Ira had said in a video post, "I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better. Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?"

Ira and her brother Junaid are Aamir's children from his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and his second wife Kiran Rao are parents to son Azad Rao Khan.

