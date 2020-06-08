Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium Co-Star Radhika Madan's Emotional Post For Him: 'Teri Laadki Mai'
It's been more than a month since Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode, and his absence continues to make our heart heavy. The actor passed away due to colon infection on April 29, 2020, after battling neuroendocrine cancer for two years.
Recently, Irrfan's Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madan remembered him with an emotional post on her Instagram page. The actress essayed the role of Irrfan's daughter in the film.
Radhika Madan's Heartfelt Post For Her Late Co-Star
The actress shared a still from Angrezi Medium, in which Irrfan is seen giving her a tight hug. She captioned her picture as, 'Mai Laadki Teri.'
Why Radhika's 25th Birthday Was An Emotional One!
The actress, who turned 25 on May 1, celebrated her birthday in an emotional way. Speaking about the same, she told Mumbai Mirror, "Since Irrfan (Khan, Angrezi Medium co-star) sir had passed away only a few days before my birthday, I didn't feel like doing anything. But some of my friends including Sanya (Malhotra, Pataakha co-star), Vishal (Bhardwaj, Pataakha director) sir, Vasan (Bala, who directed her in Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota) sir and Abhimanyu (Dassani, her MKDNH co-star) made a video and had a cake delivered to my house. That made me smile and I felt special."
Currently, The Actress Voluntarily Quarantined For 14 Days
Radhika recently took a flight to Delhi to be with her family, in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Talking about getting back to her hometown, the actress said "I feel like I am back to normalcy after the end of an apocalypse."
Radhika Is Happy To Be Back With Her Family
The actress told the tabloid that she is careful not to attract any negative thoughts. "But God forbid, if something was to happen, I would want to be with my closed ones, " she said, further adding that she managed to stay productive through the uncertainties of the COVID-19 lockdown by learning how to play piano, tap-dancing, joining an online acting course and cooking.
