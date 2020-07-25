Jacqueline Fernandez Calls Bollywood ‘The Most Beautiful Fraud’, Gives Her Take On Nepotism

Sharing her take on nepotism, actress Jacqueline Fernandez described Bollywood as a 'beautiful fraud'. She said that whatever actors do is a show, and that it is important to be hard-working while also being a people's person, to succeed in the industry.

Jacqueline also touched upon casting in Bollywood, and how it falls short of the casting process abroad.

"I realised something about the industry that it is the most beautiful fraud in the world. I have been here for ten years and I have come here from nowhere. What we do is not real. As actors, whatever we do is always a show. And it is a skill to be able to do that. One thing that I learnt is be the best talent you can be, be the most hard working person, but at the same time the industry requires you to also be a people's person. It's very important to be a people's person in this industry."

She continued that working in the film industry is about how one communicates and gets along with people. "Making a film is not about one person, hundreds of people are involved. It's team work. You need to be able to work with all these people. My thing is to learn communication as a skill," she added.

"The reason why nepotism didn't bother me because I was still getting work. May be not the kind of work that I wanted to do, but the work I needed. I was still getting my fair share of work. I didn't see it affecting me very much," she further added.

Jacqueline compared the casting process abroad and the one in India. "They have a really tough casting board. Everybody needs to go through auditions, they need to prove themselves," she said, adding, "In Bollywood, I don't know if there's a rigid casting system. It may be there for secondary actors. But when someone wants to make a film with their people, I don't think we can do anything about it."

Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix movie, Mrs. Serial Killer, also starring Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

