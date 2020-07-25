Sonakshi Sinha: ‘I’ve Seen Social Media Grow Into A Monster, People Are Turning Very Bitter’

Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her Twitter account following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent interview, Sonakshi opened up on the reasons for her move. She said that she has been on social media for a long time and has seen it evolve into a monster. She also explained that one can never know how exactly the negativity on social media impacts us, but it does.

Speaking to India Today, Sonakshi said, "I am nobody to guide but I can speak from personal experience, being on social media for so long. I have kind of seen it grow into this monster that it has become today. I have always been a very positive person but then you never know how something can affect you. You wake up in the morning, open your handle and read a negative comment. At that moment you might just put it away but then it later comes out like you might snap at someone at work, or home."

Sharing that she has been happier since she quit Twitter, she said, "So you never know how these things affect you and that is a very negative aspect to have in your life. So for me, the best way to stay away from it is to not be on it (social media). Ever since I have left Twitter, I have been happier. It is surprising and shocking how these things can bog you down without you even realising it."

"As we see even on social media that people have just started turning very bitter. When you start watching yourself for these emotions, accept them, understand them, but then overcome them. I think it is very important to strive for positivity, especially at a time like this. Having a positive mindset is important," she added.

Twitter has become a battleground of sorts for celebrities from the Hindi film industry, in recent times. Recently, Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha praised Kangana Ranaut, one such leader of a Twitter camp, for having gone far and achieved much in her life, without the push of Bollywood.