Jacqueline Fernandez On Watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Film Dil Bechara: Not Going To Be Easy

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left his fans looking forward to the release of his last film, Dil Bechara, desperately. While some are upset with the decision of the makers to release the film on a digital platform, some are just waiting to watch Sushant's work is his last film. Amid all the anticipation, actress Jacqueline Fernandez reacted to watching Dil Bechara, knowing that he is no more among us.

She wrote, "His going has left a void, everywhere and with everyone.. he taught me to ALWAYS be there for people, whenever I was down or confused, he never hesitated to help.. watching his film is not going to be easy for me but I know he's going to light up the screen so beautifully and that will give me some peace."

Further praising the Dil Bechara team, she wrote,"@castingchhabra I know how close you were to Sushant, pls stay strong @sanjanasanghi96 all the best for your debut, you had an amazing first co-star and I'm sure he would've been proud of the performance you've given.. #dilbechara @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstar 24th July #countdowntodilbechara."

For the unversed, Dil Bechara is all set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 24. As a tribute to Sushant, the film will be available to members and also non-members.

A couple of days ago, Dil Bechara's director, Mukesh Chhabra also penned a note for Sushant ahead of the film's release and wrote, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him."

"There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you," added Chhabra.