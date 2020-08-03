Rakhi 2020: Kangana Ranaut To Her Brother: I Know I Have Chosen My Enemies Beyond Your Reach

On today's special eve i.e., Raksha Bandhan, actress Kangana Ranaut tied rakhi to her brother Aksht and penned a note for him. Kangana's team shared the pictures of Kangana and her siblings celebrating Raksha Bandhan in Manali on Instagram. Along with the pictures, the team also shared the note, which Kangana penned for her brother.

In the note, Kangana wrote, "Dear Aksht, When we were kids papa bought you plastic guns and cycles for me, I played with your guns and you rode my cycles, I love your sense of humor there is never a dull moment with you, I know I have chosen my enemies beyond your reach but I notice your helplessness when they bully me."

She further added, "I see that silent tear fall when they character assassin me, when I challenge the system parents may scold me and create a lot of noise but I don't miss you silently stand behind them conflicted and still, I appreciate when you read all the comments under my trailers I hate when you get anxious if my films don't open well, above everything what I appreciate the most is you never show me how much you care ... I love you and I am so fortunate to have a brother like you. Kangana."

Sushant's Sisters Get Emotional On Raksha Bandhan; Share Priceless Memories With Late Actor

In the picture, Kangana can be seen bonding with her sister Rangoli and brother Aksht. Apart from them, one can also spot Kangana's cousins in the picture. Donning a multi-coloured dress, Kangana looked every bit beautiful and received love from her fans.

On a related note, Kangana is constantly in the headlines owing to her controversial statements against B-town celebrities, with respect to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. While some are praising the actress for her bold statements, others are slamming her for grabbing everyone's eyeballs purposely to be in the limelight.