Aarya Actor Manish Chaudhary And Partner Catch Eve-teaser, Haul Him Over To Bandra Police Station

Actor Manish Chaudhary and his partner caught a man who was eve-teasing the latter on Monday, and took him to the Bandra police station in an auto. Photos of Manish holding a man by his shirt and taking him to the police station started doing rounds on the internet.

Talking about the incident, Manish told News18, "Three guys were eve teasing my partner while we were on our morning run. The situation got out of hand and the beat marshal on duty was able to chase one of them down and catch him, while the other two got away."

He continued, "We made a complaint at the police station and as we were walking back home we spotted one of the other two guys and got him back to the police station. The police were extremely helpful and very pro-active. They wasted no time in taking action."

Manish expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police for quick action. "It is our civic duty to make our society safe for women. If my partner had not stepped forward bravely and chased the second culprit down, we would not have been able to catch him. The police are now looking for the third culprit. A big thank you to the Bandra Police and to the brave beat marshal who came to our assistance immediately," he said.

Manish was last seen on the Hotstar web series Aarya, which also starred Sushamita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Namit Das and others. The series was created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi.

