      NBA Star Reggie Miller Reacts To Sushant Singh Rajput In Dil Bechara Song; ‘Gone But Not Forgotten'

      Dil Bechara's title track happens to be the last song that the late Sushant Singh Rajput shot. The track has received much love from fans, and occupied the trending spot on YouTube for a few days.

      Dil Bechara Title Track: Sushant ने गाने में पहनी Reggie Miller Indiana Pacers jersey | FilmiBeat

      Sushant can be seen performing some cool moves in the music video, sporting NBA legend Reggie Miller's jersey. The actor's fans took it upon themselves to get Miller notice the track, which he did eventually. Miller had a touching reaction to the song and Sushant.

      NBA’s Reggie Miller Reacts To Sushant In Dil Bechara Song

      Reggie Miller of the Indiana Pacers initially reacted to the song by commenting, "He stole my moves." He later wrote a condolence message which read, "His memory and these moves will live on, Gone But Not Forgotten..."

      Dil Bechara's title track was filmed in a single shot. It was choreographed by Farah Khan who took to her social media pages to reveal how much the song means to her because it was the first time that she worked with Sushant. Farah also shared that she treated Sushant to a home-cooked meal as a reward for doing a good job on the track. She also expressed that in hindsight, she wished she had hugged him and fed him a lot more. The song has been sung by AR Rahman.

      Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, which is a remake of the Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars. The film also marks the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi. The film is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. Dil Bechara will be the last movie that we will see Sushant act in, and it has therefore got his colleagues and fans waiting for it rather emotionally.

      ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Shot Dil Bechara's Title Track In One Shot, Was Rewarded By Farah Khan

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 18:36 [IST]
