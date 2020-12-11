Neetu Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID-19; Daughter Riddhima Confirms As She Hugs Mom In Latest Post

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, has now tested negative. The actress had reportedly contracted the virus while in Chandigarh shooting for her film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Her co-star from the movie, Varun Dhawan, has also tested positive for the virus, while Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani have tested negative.

The health update was shared by Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Instagram. Riddhima shared a selfie with Neetu and wrote in the caption, "Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54."

Fans quickly congratulated the mother-daughter duo for the good news. One user wrote, "That's a great news !!" while another wrote, "God bless you mam very happy to hear." Many also left heart and praying emojis in the comments section.

Neetu had just confirmed her diagnosis on Thursday. In an IG post, she wrote, "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care."

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film will mark Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen after a long hiatus. She shared some pictures from the sets and revealed that she was 'feeling a little scared'.

On the first day of filming, she wrote on Instagram, "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR," she wrote.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo directed by Raj Mehta is a comedy-drama set to release in 2021.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor Confirms Being Diagnosed With COVID-19; Says She Is Feeling Better Now

ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo: After Varun Dhawan & Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul Tests Positive For COVID-19?