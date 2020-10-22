Pooja Bhatt Shares An Update On Faraaz Khan's Health; Thanks Fans For Their Contribution

Actor Faraaz Khan, known for films like Mehendi and Fareb, was recently diagnosed with brain infection and pneumonia. He was rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain. It was reported that Faraaz is in a critical condition in the ICU, and that his family has set up a fundraising page to collect Rs 25 lakhs for his medical treatment.

While speaking with ETimes, Faraaz's brother Fahmaan shared, "Bhai has been on ventilator for the past five days and as per doctors, there are 50 % chances of his survival." Today, Pooja Bhatt, who was campaigning to raise funds for Faraaz's medical treatment, shared an update on the actor's health.

Pooja Bhatt Says Faraaz Khan's Health Is Showing Improvement The Sadak actress took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Gratitude to all you truly special, generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan Am told he is showing improvement." Pooja Bhatt On The Fundraising Campaign For Faraaz's Treatment She further continued in her tweet, "The family managed to raise ₹ 14,45,747 of ₹25,00,000 as of today. Let's keep this going." Earlier, It Was Reported That Salman Khan Had Stepped In To Help The Ailing Actor Talking about the same to Mumbai Mirror, Faraaz's brother was quoted as saying, "We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life." Actress Kashmira Shah lauded Salman's kind gesture and called him the "most genuine person in the industry." She wrote in her Instagram post, "You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer."

Besides Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan have also contributed to the fundraiser for Faraaz's treatment.

Faraaz Khan had been suffering from cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year and it aggravated recently. "The doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalisation was the best thing to do," the actor's family had shared on the fundraising page.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Clears Ailing Actor Faraaz Khan's Medical Bills; Kashmira Shah Lauds The Superstar

ALSO READ: Pooja Bhatt Shares Faraaz Khan's Fundraising Page As Latter Battles For Life, Urges Fans To Donate