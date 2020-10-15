Salman Khan Clears Ailing Actor Faraaz Khan's Medical Bills; Kashmira Shah Lauds The Superstar

Kashmira Shah Calls Salman Khan The Most Genuine Person In The Film Industry

Kashmira Shah wrote, "You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don't like this post I don't care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan."

Fans Agree With Kashmira Shah

An Instagram user wrote, "Respect Bhaijaan always..No matter what people say or talk behind your back, we all know how much you feel and care for people around you and specially for them who are helpless and in need." "Totally agreed no-one is like him . He is truly legend," read another comment on Kashmira's post.

Meanwhile, Faraaz Khan Is Battling For His Life

Earlier, Faraaz Khan's brother Fahmaan Khan revealed that the Mehendi actor has been suffering from cough and chest infection for nearly a year. However, Faraaz's health condition worsened after he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain. "Bhai has been on ventilator for the past five days and as per doctors, there are 50 % chances of his survival. While he is responding to treatment, he is still unconscious," Fahmaan was quoted as saying by Times of India.