R Balki Calls Nepotism Debate A Foolish Argument: Find Me A Better Actor Than Alia Or Ranbir

‘It’s A Foolish Argument’

"It's undeniable that this happens everywhere. Think about the Mahindras, Ambanis, Bajajs... Their father passed on the businesses to them. Does anyone say ‘No I don't think Mukesh Ambani should run this business, someone else should?' In every strata of the society, it happens, even a driver or a vegetable seller passes on businesses to their children. So, it's a foolish argument. Remember we live in a free society," said Balki.

‘Find Me A Better Actor Than Alia Or Ranbir’

While praising Alia and Ranbir, the Ki & Ka director said, "The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I'd ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we'll argue. It's unfair on these few people who're probably some of the finest actors."

R Balki Agrees With Outsiders’ Struggles

Elaborating his point, Balki said that even the audiences don't like to watch actors, who don't have any talent, but they want to see star kids on screen, who are talented.

However, Balki agreed that it's far more difficult for an outsider to make an entry into films.

R Balki On How He Selects His Actors

The filmmaker said that all he looks for is who is best suited for the role and the person's availability and nothing else.

On a related note, Karan Johar is the most attacked filmmaker, whose name has been constantly dragged into the debate. Netizens are constantly shaming the filmmaker for launching more star kids as compared to outsiders!