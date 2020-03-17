Radhika Madan Takes A Dig At The Well-established Stars Who Avoid Auditions Because Of Their ‘Ego’

Recently, in a chat show by Zoom TV's By Invite, Radhika Madan said that she doesn't understand those well-established stars, who shy away from auditions just because of their ego. On the contrary, Radhika said that she loves auditioning.

Radhika said, "I really don't understand. I think it has to do with your ego. It also has to do with a little bit of insecurity, like, 'What if, now that I have reached this position, I don't crack the audition? What if I am bad at it and they talk about it?'"

Radhika also revealed, "I love auditioning because I also get the confidence that I can play the character and the producer is aware of what I can do. After Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, there were casting directors who were like, (hesitantly) 'They want an audition, but do you want to audition?' I was like, 'Yeah, of course! Can I come in right now? Send me the script.' They were like, 'Okay... Problem pakka nahi hai?'"

Radhika made her Bollywood début with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha. The actress was lauded by critics for her acting chops and strong screen presence.

Radhika was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which hit the theatres last Friday amidst the coronavirus scare. Even though the film received a mixed response from the audience and the critics, the film faced a major drop in the business owing to the ongoing pandemic in India.

Angrezi Medium also cast Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The film was directed Homi Adajania and was produced by Dinesh Vijan.