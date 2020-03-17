    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Radhika Madan Takes A Dig At The Well-established Stars Who Avoid Auditions Because Of Their ‘Ego’

      By
      |

      Recently, in a chat show by Zoom TV's By Invite, Radhika Madan said that she doesn't understand those well-established stars, who shy away from auditions just because of their ego. On the contrary, Radhika said that she loves auditioning.

      Radhika said, "I really don't understand. I think it has to do with your ego. It also has to do with a little bit of insecurity, like, 'What if, now that I have reached this position, I don't crack the audition? What if I am bad at it and they talk about it?'"

      radhika-madan-takes-a-dig-at-stars-who-avoid-auditions-because-of-their-ego

      Radhika also revealed, "I love auditioning because I also get the confidence that I can play the character and the producer is aware of what I can do. After Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, there were casting directors who were like, (hesitantly) 'They want an audition, but do you want to audition?' I was like, 'Yeah, of course! Can I come in right now? Send me the script.' They were like, 'Okay... Problem pakka nahi hai?'"

      Radhika made her Bollywood début with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha. The actress was lauded by critics for her acting chops and strong screen presence.

      Radhika was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which hit the theatres last Friday amidst the coronavirus scare. Even though the film received a mixed response from the audience and the critics, the film faced a major drop in the business owing to the ongoing pandemic in India.

      Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Hits The Right Chord With His Moving Performance!

      Angrezi Medium also cast Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The film was directed Homi Adajania and was produced by Dinesh Vijan.

      Read more about: radhika madan
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X