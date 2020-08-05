Raveena Tandon Says She Was Called Arrogant, Refused To Sleep Around With Heroes For Roles

Raveena Tandon Says She Was Called Arrogant For Refusing To Sleep Around With Heroes

"I didn't have godfathers, wasn't part of camps and didn't have heroes promoting me. I was not sleeping around with heroes for roles or having affairs. In a lot of cases, I was considered arrogant because I wasn't pandering to what the heroes wanted me to do - laughing when they wanted me to laugh, sitting when they asked me to sit," a Pinkvilla report quoted Raveena as saying.

Raveena Tandon Was Disappointed By Female Journalists Who Didn't Stand Up For Her

The actress revealed that mean articles were often written about her because somebody's ego was hurt.

Raveena was quoted as saying, "There used to be these cabals which used to have the heroes, their girlfriends and their journalist chamchas. What used to shock me was that a lot of these female journalists would do something like this to another woman. When they now stand up and say, we're feminists and writing ulta-feminist columns. I'm like really? That time, they never supported me because the hero promised them the next cover. There was a monopoly happening at that time."

However, Raveena Says She Never Lashed Out At The Dirty Politics

"I may not have lost movies because of honesty but a lot of dirt was written about me. I never clawed on people's back, played cut throat politics and never stepped on people's toes either," Raveena told Pinkvilla.

Earlier, Raveena Tandon Had Called Out Campism And Toxic Star Culture In Bollywood

While speaking with Hindustan Times, the actress had recalled how she was removed from a film overnight at the hands of mean girl gang. She had said that she was replaced in films by heroes and their girlfriends. Raveena had also admitted that there are 'bad people' in the industry who plan your failures, and said that she had been through it.