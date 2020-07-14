Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: 30 Days Of Losing You But A Lifetime Of Loving You
A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic passing away, his rumoured lady-love Rhea Chakraborty paid an emotional tribute to him on her Instagram page today (July 14, 2020). The Jalebi actress, who has been keeping a low profile on social media since Sushant's demise, shared a few unseen photos of Sushant with her. She also penned a heartbreaking note which will move you to tears.
The actress began her note by writing, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart .You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."
She continued, "I know you're in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would've welcomed "the greatest physicist "with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me."
Rhea wrote, "You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential."
"Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....Eternally connected To infinity and beyond," Rhea concluded her post on an emotional note.
Earlier, the actress changed her WhatsApp display picture to a beautiful moment with the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police confirmed his death by suicide.
