Rhea Chakraborty's Claims Of Sushant Taking Prescribed Medicines Are False, Says Doctor's Sources
Rhea Chakraborty in a recent interview with a news channel had stated that Sushant Singh Rajput used to take medicines as prescribed by a doctor for claustrophobia. She also alleged that Sushant had told her he met a psychiatrist, Dr Harish Shetty, in 2013 who had prescribed him the said medication, Modafinil.
However, sources close to Dr Harish Shetty have confirmed that she is 'lying.' The source issued a statement saying, "Rhea is lying. He never prescribed the drug Modafinil. Rhea Chrakraborty has got a platform to lie. The fact that Harish Shetty is not in the picture has been informed to the Mumbai Police."
Rhea's Claims About Sushant In The Interviews
Rhea opened up about the allegations during the interview on Thursday, and claimed that the late actor was taking medication while on the Europe trip last year. She said, "He felt claustrophobic in the flight and would take medicines for it". Rhea's claim of SSR facing claustrophobia issues and being afraid of flying also received massive flak online.
Netizens Refute Rhea's Claims With Old Videos And News Articles
Netizens shared videos of Sushant flying a jet and highlighted the late actor's excitement for the film Chanda Mama Door Ke, which eventually got shelved. They also shared pictures of him visiting NASA, and enjoying his time in the cockpit to refute her claims. Another video of Sushant enjoying at Disneyworld in Paris went viral on Friday, after Rhea's statement that Sushant had refused to leave the hotel room, when they were staying in Paris.
Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. CBI is currently investigating the case from several angles and have been joined by ED officials and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as new charges of drug consumption and dealing were added to Rhea's case.
