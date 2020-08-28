Rhea Chakraborty's Claims Of Sushant Taking Prescribed Medicines Are False, Says Doctor's Sources

Rhea's Claims About Sushant In The Interviews

Rhea opened up about the allegations during the interview on Thursday, and claimed that the late actor was taking medication while on the Europe trip last year. She said, "He felt claustrophobic in the flight and would take medicines for it". Rhea's claim of SSR facing claustrophobia issues and being afraid of flying also received massive flak online.

Netizens Refute Rhea's Claims With Old Videos And News Articles

Netizens shared videos of Sushant flying a jet and highlighted the late actor's excitement for the film Chanda Mama Door Ke, which eventually got shelved. They also shared pictures of him visiting NASA, and enjoying his time in the cockpit to refute her claims. Another video of Sushant enjoying at Disneyworld in Paris went viral on Friday, after Rhea's statement that Sushant had refused to leave the hotel room, when they were staying in Paris.

Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. CBI is currently investigating the case from several angles and have been joined by ED officials and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as new charges of drug consumption and dealing were added to Rhea's case.