Rhea Chakraborty To Make A Comeback On Screen In 2021, Confirms Friend & Director Rumi Jaffery

2020 turned out to be a testing year for Rhea Chakraborty after her name got embroiled in her alleged boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actress also spent almost a month in judicial custody after her arrest in connection with the drugs case linked to Sushant's demise. However, now, it looks like the actress is all ready to make a fresh start in the upcoming year.

Writer-director Rumi Jaffery, a close friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty told a leading entertainment portal that the actress is all set to make a comeback in 2021.

2020 Has Been A Traumatic Year For Rhea Chakraborty Rumi Jaffery told Spotboye, "It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely." Rhea Chakraborty To Make Her Comeback On Silver Screen Next Year Rumi further told the entertainment portal that the actress will be making a comeback in 2021. "Rhea will return to her work early next year," he was quoted as saying. Rumi Jaffery Says Rhea Was Withdrawn & Quiet When He Recently Met Her The writer-director further told Spotboye that he met Rhea and assured her that she will be welcomed in the film industry with open arms. Rumi revealed, "I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn't speak much. Can't blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I'm sure Rhea will have a lot to say."

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise in June, Rumi Jaffery had revealed in one of his interviews that he was planning to cast the late actor and Rhea in a romantic comedy. The filmmaker had further added that he might never make that film now as he had written that movie for Sushant.

