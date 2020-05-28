    For Quick Alerts
      Sayani Gupta & Tahir Raj Bhasin Miss Their House Helps Amid Lockdown!

      The ongoing nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, has left many celebrities, managing everything on their own. Be it household chores or cooking, most of the celebrities are spending time in quarantine without any house help. Sayani Gupta and Tahir Raj Bhasin are no different.

      Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin told Pinkvilla, "I don't think anyone has so many thoughts about their maid during this lockdown as I have. I think about my maid all the time and I think that's just wrong. I miss my maid because I took her for granted. I never said it to her face but yes, it takes two hours to do the household chores and it's a pain."

      Sayani Gupta also agreed with Tahir and said, "I am like how the hell am I using so many dishes and I feel so bad for my househelp every time. I was also doing pochha. I remember about telling my friend that pochha is great for ab workout and cut to two weeks later, my back was gone and I was like I can't move. We all feel grateful for our househelps. I don't think any of us will haggle anymore about 1000-200 bucks anymore because you realize how much work really goes in."

      Not so long ago, actress Katrina Kaif had shared a video of herself, cleaning the dishes and many B-town celebrities had reacted positively to her video. Recently, actress Esha Gupta also opened up about staying all alone at her house without any house help and she shared that she's making sure to keep her mind occupied and happy.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 23:48 [IST]
