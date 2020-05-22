Shabana Azmi On Lockdown: Never Imagined That I Would Stay Sane

'Have Been Spending A Lot Of Time With Javed'

About the lockdown, speaking to Hindustan Times, Shabana said, "Going with the flow. I returned from my shooting in Budapest on 15th March and went into self-isolation for 2 weeks by which time the lockdown was already in place so it has been a very long time. For someone as gregarious as me, I could never have imagined that I would stay sane. Javed is used to periods of isolation when he is writing, so it was easier on him. But we have never spent so much time together and we have always enjoyed each other's company, so it has been good for us personally."

Shabana On The Plight Of Migrant Labourers

She shared that the plight of migrant labourers has torn at her conscience, and it has made her reflect more deeply on the great divide between the haves and the have-nots. She remarked that our public health system is fragile, and stressed on the need to have social security and more inclusive policies.

'Health Is A Right, But It's Also A Responsibility'

Talking about what it means to take care of our health, she said, "We must remember that health is a right, but it's also a responsibility. As seniors, it is important that we play by the rules and not break away from the required protocol. Maintain social distancing, wash hands with soap frequently, stay indoors, boost our immunity. There is no heroism in breaking rules. We owe it to ourselves and to society to keep ourselves informed and lead by example."

Shabana Has Been Contributing To Covid-19 Relief

Shabana has helped distribute food grains, health kits and masks to nearly 22,000 people in villages across Eastern Uttar Pradesh, through Mijwan Welfare Society, an NGO founded by her father Kaifi Azmi.