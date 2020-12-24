Shraddha Kapoor's Cousin Priyaank Sharma Gets Engaged To Shaza Morani; Siddhant Kapoor Shares A Photo

Meet The Newly Engaged Couple

Siddhant Kapoor shared a picture of the newly engaged couple on his Instagram page and wrote, "So happy for these two ! Two of my fav people in the world getting married ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 ! Congratulations darlings." Notebook actress Pranutan Bahl was one of the few celebrities who dropped a congratulatory message for Priyaank and Shaza. The actress wrote, "guysss," along with heart emojis.

Priyaank And Shaza Have Been In A Steady Relationship Since A Long Time

A source close to the family earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "They have known each other since they were kids. They were in school together and stayed together in New York while pursuing higher studies. They have been in a relationship since 16 years, and over the last few months, decided to make it official."

Three Weddings For Priyaank-Shaza?

Earlier, Shaza's father Karim Morani had told ETimes that the wedding will take place either in January and February. As per reports, Priyaank and Shaza will have a registered court marriage towards the end of February 2021, which will be followed by a traditional Indian wedding in March. Buzz is that the couple will also have a white wedding.