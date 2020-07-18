Shreya Ghoshal: Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Very Emotional Actor

In a recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, singer Shreya Ghoshal spoke about her song 'Taare Ginn' from the upcoming film, Dil Bechara and said that the whole album of the film is a celebration of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's life. For the unversed, Sushant breathed his last on June 14. The Raabta actor hanged himself inside his room and was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

In the same interview, while reminiscing about Sushant's brilliant act in Kai Po Che!, Shreya told Bollywood Hungama, "He was a very emotional, sensitive and an intelligent guy. He was a phenomenal actor. When I saw his first film, Kai Po Che!, I was so blown away by his acting."

Speaking about her song, 'Taare Ginn', Shreya said, "The song has become a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. This particular song is very unique as a song and I would like to mention because I am a big fan of AR Rahman. We have worked together for so many songs, but every time I sing for him, I feel it's very unreal."

Composed by AR Rahman and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, 'Taare Ginn' is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan.

A couple of days ago, Mohit Chauhan also said that he is amazed at AR Rahman's understanding of music and the way he wonderfully plants songs into the story of the film. He also said that he and Shreya have tried their best to deliver what was expected of them.

For the unversed, Dil Bechara, which is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.