      Sobhita Dhulipala Hits Back At Accusations Of Lying About Her 'Self-Clicked' Magazine Photoshoot!

      Recently, Sobhita Dhulipala's photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine stirred a controversy on social media, after she was accused of lying about clicking the pictures herself amid the nationwide lockdown.

      A few days ago, the Ghost Stories actress shared a series of pictures from the photoshoot and told fans that she had styled herself for the shoot and even clicked her own pictures with a 'self-timer'.

      One of the pictures featured Sobhita on her terrace, posing in a dark shirt with her arms against a wall. She captioned it as, "I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house. It has been empowering to be reminded that one needs very little aid when they are truly invested in creating something - even if it is just pictures; it has been humbling to come in contact with people who nurture an individual voice and give it a public platform. I spent a couple of days photographing myself for this story for Cosmopolitan magazine, not only did I thrive in the creative stimulation but also had fun because I didn't need to be anything but truthful and relevant. Cheers to significance that is found in simplicity. Cheers to joy that is multiplied by the spirit of sharing. Cheers to women rooting for women."

      However, the authenticity of her claims of the 'self-clicked' picture came under the scanner, after a photo of her getting clicked on her terrace by another man surfaced on social media.

      A section of netizens trolled Sobhita and accused her of lying about her 'self-timed' photoshoot.

      Finally, the actress reacted to the controversy by issuing a clarification on her Instagram page. Sobhita revealed that the photos ultimately used by the magazine were all clicked by her. The man in the viral photo was a stranger who offered to click a photo for her.

      The Made In Heaven actress said that she was taken aback by the allegations levelled against her.

      Sobhita wrote in her post, "Quite a few people have written to me about the image I last posted. It is upsetting and I am a little taken aback by how urgently many have jumped to unkind conclusions, this Is also a moment for me to learn something deeper."

      Revealing what exactly transpired during that photoshoot, the actress continued, "I stand by the flow of events I'm sharing with complete transparency. 1. I style myself, go to the terrace with a coffee mug and a couple of tools to prop up my phone to take pictures. 2. There are people on the terrace and one kind gentleman upon learning that I'm trying to shoot my pictures, offers help. 3. After he graciously shoots a few pictures in the frame I wanted, I thank him and we depart.

      Neither was the picture shot by him used by Cosmopolitan (It doesn't belong with the magazine's mandate) nor am I anything but proud of this wonderful collaboration with the magazine.

      I only posted it along with the official ones because I like it. I recognise that I should have altered the caption text to mention that the second image was not part of the magazine shoot. I wish I had a more exciting, dramatic story but alas, truth often wears plain robes! Stay home and stay safe."

      Sobhita Dhulipala debuted in Bollywood with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Vicky Kaushal's Raman Raghav 2.0. She starred in films like The Body and Kalakaandi. She also featured in web-series like Made In Heaven, The Bard Of Blood and Ghost Stories.

