Sonali Bendre On Why Lockdown Isn't Difficult For Her: Last 2 Years Have Been Sort Of Quarantine

The Novel Coronavirus pandemic has heavily affected all working sectors including the film industry. With shootings being halted and theatres remaining shut, Bollywood celebrities are currently homebound. Recently, while speaking with Hindustan Times, Sonali Bendre spoke about how she is dealing with the nationwide lockdown.

The actress, who battled cancer in 2018, said that she doesn't find the lockdown period difficult as she spent most of her days indoors during her cancer treatment as well.

Sonali was quoted as saying by Spotboye, "I'm doing well right now. I'm feeling good. Also, I would say it hasn't been much of a shift for me because the last 2 years have been sort of a quarantine for me anyway. So it's not too much of a change at this point, but I would have a lot of visitors coming and going then. That's the part that I miss the most. Above all, I'm missing my parents right now in this because I can't really meet them. But other than that, we have lots to be thankful for. I always count my blessings."

The actress said that she is among those at a higher risk from COVID-19 due to her cancer, but says she has a strong immune system. To keep herself healthy, the actress revealed that she has been eating fruits and vegetables daily.

"You have to eat healthy and take care of yourself. There are certain things that I do follow. I have been doing a couple of things which seem to have helped. When you do chemotherapy, your body goes through a lot and your immunity generally drops to zero. But I have been through my entire treatment without any antibiotics. The fact that I went through strong chemo sessions without having to take antibiotics means my immune system was strong enough. There were small things I was doing like consuming turmeric, ginger, amla and some raw fruits and vegetables. My mornings still start with a green juice, followed by hot water which cleanses the body," she told the online entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, Sonali is quite active on social media these days. Recently, she posted a major throwback picture of herself on Instagram and revealed the advice she wishes to give to her 20-year-old self.

She captioned the picture as, "If I could go back and say something to the 20-year-old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #Throwback."

World Health Day Wisdom: Sonali Bendre Shares Her 'Secret Formula' To Boost Immune System

Sonali Bendre Fears For Her Child Amidst Growing Attacks On Educational Institutions In The Country