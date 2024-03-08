Women's Day 2024: Sonali Bendre To Nimrat Kaur; 5 Actresses Who Delivered Extraordinary Performances As A Lead

March
8,
celebrated
as
International
Women's
Day-
another
reason
to
celebrate
womanhood
in
the
world
today.
Let's
have
a
look
at
some
of
the
stand
out,
strong
performances
in
these
female
led
projects:
1)
Sonali
Bendre
-
Broken
News
Sonali
Bendre,
who
played
Amina
Qureshi
in
the
program,
kept
shining
on
screen,
bringing
her
great
presence,
extraordinary
maturity,
and
remarkable
balance
to
bear
on
her
portrayal
of
a
lady
who
maintains
her
composure
in
the
face
of
the
challenges
and
provocations
that
surround
her.
2)
Rasika
Duggal
-
MIRZAPUR,
Delhi
Crime
Rasika
Dugal,
an
actress
who
is
known
for
her
effortless
and
extraordinary
acting
prowess,
has
made
a
considerable
name
for
herself.
Whether
it's
her
iconic
portrayal
of
Beena
Tripathi
in
Mirzapur
or
her
bold
persona
in
Delhi
Crime,
the
actress
stands
out
for
her
admirable
conviction
and
convincing
dialogue
delivery.
Due
to
her
devoted
nationwide
fan
base,
Mirzapur
has
become
the
most
anticipated
show.
3)
Nimrat
Kaur-
School
Of
Lies
&
Sajini
Shinde
Ka
Viral
Video
Her
portrayal
of
a
career
counselor
garnered
praise
from
both
reviewers
and
viewers
for
her
nuanced,
multi-layered
performance
making
the
audience
hooked
and
rooting
for
her
till
the
very
end.
Additionally,
the
actress
also
steals
the
show
with
'Sajini
Shindi
ka
Viral
Video',
with
her
consistently
promising
performances
that
she
delivers
with
so
much
ease
and
perfection.
The
actress
combines
strength,
intelligence,
and
wit
like
never
before.
4)
Shefali
Shah
-
Three
Of
Us
Shefali
Shah
never
disappoints.
The
actress
never
fails
to
get
the
audience
so
invested
in
her
characters
is
what
makes
her
characters
stand
out
always.
The
audience
feels
every
emotion
that
she
goes
through
with
her
accompanied
by
excellent
facial
expression.
5)
Sushmita
Sen
-
Aarya
Establishing
herself
as
a
formidable
performer
each
time,
Sushmita's
magnetic
performance
and
character
in
Aarya
was
truly
one
of
the
most
pathbreaking
women-led
roles
we
have
seen
in
recent
years.
Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2024, 14:10 [IST]